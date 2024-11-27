Left Menu

Gruesome Tragedy Unfolds in Khunti: Man Murders Live-In Partner, Dismembers Body

A butcher, Naresh Bhengra, allegedly killed his live-in partner by strangulation and dismembered her body in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The crime came to light after a dog was found with body parts. Bhengra was arrested following the discovery of the victim's belongings, linking him to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:48 IST
Gruesome Tragedy Unfolds in Khunti: Man Murders Live-In Partner, Dismembers Body
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome crime has emerged in Jharkhand's Khunti district, shocking residents and leaving them distraught. A butcher, identified as Naresh Bhengra, allegedly murdered his live-in partner and gruesomely dismembered her body in a forest.

Authorities have revealed that the heinous act went unnoticed for nearly two weeks. The circumstances were uncovered when a stray dog was found carrying human body parts close to Jordag village. This discovery led to the arrest of Bhengra and a deeper probe into the sinister incident.

Reports indicate that Bhengra had a live-in relationship with the 24-year-old victim in Tamil Nadu. Unknown to her, he secretly married another woman and deceived the victim into traveling back to Jharkhand. Here, in a premeditated plan, he strangulated and dismembered her body, leaving parts scattered for wild animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024