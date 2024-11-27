Gruesome Tragedy Unfolds in Khunti: Man Murders Live-In Partner, Dismembers Body

A gruesome crime has emerged in Jharkhand's Khunti district, shocking residents and leaving them distraught. A butcher, identified as Naresh Bhengra, allegedly murdered his live-in partner and gruesomely dismembered her body in a forest.

Authorities have revealed that the heinous act went unnoticed for nearly two weeks. The circumstances were uncovered when a stray dog was found carrying human body parts close to Jordag village. This discovery led to the arrest of Bhengra and a deeper probe into the sinister incident.

Reports indicate that Bhengra had a live-in relationship with the 24-year-old victim in Tamil Nadu. Unknown to her, he secretly married another woman and deceived the victim into traveling back to Jharkhand. Here, in a premeditated plan, he strangulated and dismembered her body, leaving parts scattered for wild animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)