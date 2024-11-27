Odisha Paves New Path for Women in Fire Services

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday revealed that the state government is exploring the recruitment of women into fire services, suggesting potential amendments to existing regulations to accommodate this initiative.

The announcement was made during an official event for the distribution of appointment letters to newly appointed firemen and fire truck drivers. Majhi emphasized the need for terminology change, from 'fireman' to 'firefighter' or 'Agni Joddha', to enhance women's participation.

During the ceremony, Majhi distributed appointment letters to 826 new firemen and 115 fire truck drivers. It was also noted that the state has sanctioned posts for 3,832 firemen and 387 fire service drivers.

