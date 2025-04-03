Rajasthan Firefighter Alleges Molestation and Threats at Workplace
A female firefighter in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has accused a superior of molestation. The complaint, filed at Banipark police station, alleges that the superior at Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation also threatened her job during her probation. The case is under police investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A female firefighter in Jaipur has come forward with allegations of molestation against a superior at the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, according to local police reports.
A senior officer confirmed that a case had been registered at the Banipark police station following the 25-year-old woman's complaint.
The complaint also includes accusations of professional threats, as the accused allegedly warned her about the potential termination of her employment during her probation period. The investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur
- molestation
- firefighter
- accusation
- superior
- police
- investigation
- threats
- workplace
- probation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise at Shambhu Border as Police Dismantle Barricades
Punjab Police Bust Major Drug and Hawala Racket
Tensions Mount as Punjab Police Relocate Farmer Leader During Ongoing Protests
Warangal Police Unravel Human Trafficking Plot, Six Arrested
Brutal Assault in Jammu: Police Arrest Main Accused After Video Outrage