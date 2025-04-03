Rajasthan Firefighter Alleges Molestation and Threats at Workplace

A female firefighter in Jaipur has come forward with allegations of molestation against a superior at the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, according to local police reports.

A senior officer confirmed that a case had been registered at the Banipark police station following the 25-year-old woman's complaint.

The complaint also includes accusations of professional threats, as the accused allegedly warned her about the potential termination of her employment during her probation period. The investigation is ongoing.

