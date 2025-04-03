Left Menu

Rajasthan Firefighter Alleges Molestation and Threats at Workplace

A female firefighter in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has accused a superior of molestation. The complaint, filed at Banipark police station, alleges that the superior at Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation also threatened her job during her probation. The case is under police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:16 IST
A female firefighter in Jaipur has come forward with allegations of molestation against a superior at the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, according to local police reports.

A senior officer confirmed that a case had been registered at the Banipark police station following the 25-year-old woman's complaint.

The complaint also includes accusations of professional threats, as the accused allegedly warned her about the potential termination of her employment during her probation period. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

