Hezbollah's Road to Recovery: A Nation in Rebuild

Hezbollah faces a daunting recovery challenge, grappling with both human and infrastructural losses after a protracted conflict with Israel. The organization must now bury its dead, rebuild homes, and restore infrastructure, as it navigates the fallout from Israel's offensive.

In the wake of a ceasefire, Hezbollah's agenda includes rebuilding its organizational structure, addressing security lapses, and analyzing past mistakes in underestimating Israeli forces. This introspection comes as the group is viewed as politically and militarily weakened by international observers.

With economic support from Iran and appeals to the Lebanese diaspora, Hezbollah is continuing to provide for displaced civilians while maintaining its armed resistance. Despite massive challenges, the organization is resolved to bolster its community ties and retain its defensive posture.

