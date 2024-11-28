Trump's Transition Team Faces Threats Amidst Rapid Response

President-elect Donald Trump's nominees and senior administrative appointees, along with their families, have been the subject of threats, according to his spokesperson on Wednesday. These threats have ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting'—a tactic involving false threats designed to provoke a law enforcement response.

Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the Trump-Vance Transition team, stated that law enforcement agencies acted swiftly to counter these un-American acts of violence, ensuring the safety of the targeted individuals. The actions emphasize the transition team's commitment to maintaining security and addressing intimidation.

Leavitt noted that President Trump, along with the transition team, is focused on promoting unity and ensuring a safe and prosperous future. Despite these intimidation tactics, she affirmed that such actions will not hinder the team's progress or resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)