Trump's Transition Team Faces Threats Amidst Rapid Response
President-elect Trump's nominees and appointees, along with their families, have been subjected to threats. Law enforcement agencies have responded promptly to these incidents, which have included bomb threats and 'swatting.' Trump's Transition conveys gratitude for the quick action and remains focused on national unity.
- Country:
- United States
President-elect Donald Trump's nominees and senior administrative appointees, along with their families, have been the subject of threats, according to his spokesperson on Wednesday. These threats have ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting'—a tactic involving false threats designed to provoke a law enforcement response.
Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the Trump-Vance Transition team, stated that law enforcement agencies acted swiftly to counter these un-American acts of violence, ensuring the safety of the targeted individuals. The actions emphasize the transition team's commitment to maintaining security and addressing intimidation.
Leavitt noted that President Trump, along with the transition team, is focused on promoting unity and ensuring a safe and prosperous future. Despite these intimidation tactics, she affirmed that such actions will not hinder the team's progress or resolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- nominations
- threats
- law enforcement
- safety
- transition team
- unity
- violence
- swatting
- security
ALSO READ
Political Rivals Clash Over Slogans and Unity Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Trump's Africa Agenda: Low Priority or Lost Opportunity?
China Ensures Safety Amidst Zhuhai Car Ramming Incident
Trinamool Leader Ashok Shaw Shot Dead: Community in Uproar
Maratha community will ensure poll defeat of those denying reservation to them: Quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to PTI.