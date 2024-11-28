Hezbollah Stands Firm: A Call to Arms

In the wake of a recently brokered ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, the Lebanese organization has issued a statement affirming its continued resistance efforts and support for Palestinian fighters.

This statement, coming from Hezbollah's operations centre, is the organization's initial response following the announcement of the ceasefire deal.

The statement emphasized Hezbollah's unwavering commitment to stand in solidarity with Palestinians, highlighting the ongoing nature of their struggle and resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)