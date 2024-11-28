Left Menu

Hezbollah Stands Firm: A Call to Arms

Hezbollah declared its ongoing support for Palestinian fighters in a statement following a ceasefire with Israel. This marks the group's first official communication since the ceasefire deal. Hezbollah's operations centre reiterated its commitment to resistance, emphasizing solidarity with Palestinians in their struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-11-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 00:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In the wake of a recently brokered ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, the Lebanese organization has issued a statement affirming its continued resistance efforts and support for Palestinian fighters.

This statement, coming from Hezbollah's operations centre, is the organization's initial response following the announcement of the ceasefire deal.

The statement emphasized Hezbollah's unwavering commitment to stand in solidarity with Palestinians, highlighting the ongoing nature of their struggle and resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

