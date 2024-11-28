As the conflict with Russia intensifies, Ukraine is faced with a tough choice. A senior U.S. administration official has suggested lowering the military service age to 18 to increase the manpower of its armed forces. This move comes amid growing pressure on Kyiv to reinforce its defensive capabilities.

Recent data indicates that Russian forces are advancing at their fastest pace since the early stages of the 2022 invasion, capturing an area equivalent to half the size of London over the past month. The suggestion to lower the age of conscription follows a recent decision by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to reduce the mobilization age from 27 to 25.

Despite continuous support from the Biden administration, which has provided significant military aid including artillery and air defense systems, the lack of fresh troops remains a critical challenge. As political shifts loom with incoming President-elect Donald Trump, Ukraine's military strategy faces uncertainty and urgent adjustments.

