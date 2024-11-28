Delhi MPs Urge Implementation of Health Scheme Amid Political Tensions
Seven BJP MPs have petitioned the Delhi High Court to push the AAP government to implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme. The petition highlights the financial strain on citizens due to high medical costs, urging immediate action to provide healthcare coverage in the national capital.
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the AAP government following a plea from seven BJP MPs demanding the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Delhi.
A bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan directed the Delhi government, the Centre, and the Lieutenant Governor to respond to the public interest litigation raised by the legislators. The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 11.
The petitioners, including Harsh Malhotra, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and others, argued that citizens are burdened with high medical expenses, often necessitating borrowing. They emphasized the urgent need for the healthcare scheme's implementation to aid underprivileged residents, asserting that political disputes should not hinder public welfare.
