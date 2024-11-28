Left Menu

Kalaburagi Jail Threat Sparks Concerns for Chief Superintendent

Kalaburagi Jail Chief Superintendent R Anitha faces a security threat after an unknown individual claimed they would blow up her car. Although no official complaint has been filed, Anitha remains cautious. This incident follows a crackdown on illicit activities in the prison under her supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:16 IST
Kalaburagi Jail Chief Superintendent R Anitha has become the subject of a security scare after an anonymous threat was relayed to her through a local police inspector. The message chillingly warned that her car would be blown up, prompting heightened alertness on Anitha's part.

The police, however, state that no formal complaints have been registered regarding the alarming voice message. 'Someone sent an audio message to the police inspector claiming they plan to blow up my car,' said Anitha in a statement to reporters, adding that she has yet to personally receive such a message and, therefore, has not filed any police complaint as of now.

The threat comes in the wake of intensified operations in Kalaburagi Central prison, following Anitha's assumption of her role as Chief Superintendent. Last month, raids led to the confiscation of prohibited items like cell phones, gutka, and cigarettes, stirring controversy over special treatment of inmates in the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

