Bangladesh High Court Declines Suo Motu Order Against ISKCON

The High Court in Bangladesh refused to issue a suo motu order to ban ISKCON's activities, after being informed of governmental actions taken. Legal authorities reported necessary measures are in place, while three cases involving a lawyer's murder and ISKCON's activities have led to 33 arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:31 IST
Bangladesh High Court Declines Suo Motu Order Against ISKCON
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The High Court in Bangladesh chose not to issue a suo motu order banning the activities of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) following assurances from government officials that necessary actions have been taken. This decision came after Supreme Court lawyer Md Monir Uddin presented media reports on ISKCON, urging the court to take voluntary action.

During Thursday's proceedings, the attorney general's office provided the High Court bench with details of the steps undertaken by the authorities concerning ISKCON's activities. The bench, consisting of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury, expressed optimism that law and order will be maintained across Bangladesh.

The additional attorney general and deputy attorney general informed the bench of three ongoing cases related to the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif and ISKCON's activities. To date, 33 individuals have been arrested in connection with these cases, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

