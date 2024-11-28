High Court Declares Property Rights as Human Rights
The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ruled that right to property is a human right. Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal ordered the Army to pay rent for land occupied since 1978. The case involved a petition by Abdul Majeed Lone claiming lack of compensation for his land.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark ruling, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has held that the right to property is now considered a human right. The decision came in response to a petition filed by Abdul Majeed Lone concerning a 1.6-acre plot of land occupied by the Army since 1978.
Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal directed the Army to pay the accumulated rent within a month, emphasizing the evolving scope of human rights, which now includes property rights alongside basic needs like shelter and livelihood.
The court's ruling also stipulated that any state interference with property must serve a public purpose and include reasonable compensation, reinforcing the legal framework surrounding property rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
