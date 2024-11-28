High-Ranking Chinese Military Official Investigated for Disciplinary Violations

China's military leadership faces another significant change as Miao Hua, a prominent official on the Central Military Commission, has been suspended pending an investigation into "serious violations of discipline," according to the country's Defence Ministry.

Miao holds a crucial position as director of the Political Work Department within the commission, which supervises the People's Liberation Army under the leadership of China's President Xi Jinping.

This announcement marks the third notable upheaval in recent months within China's defense structure, highlighting a pattern of scrutiny and reform across its military hierarchy.

