High-Ranking Chinese Military Official Investigated for Disciplinary Violations

China's Defence Ministry has announced the suspension of Miao Hua, a high-ranking military official, amid an investigation into serious disciplinary violations. Miao, a member of the Central Military Commission overseeing the People's Liberation Army, reportedly outranks the defense minister. This marks the third major shakeup in China's defense leadership recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:08 IST
China's military leadership faces another significant change as Miao Hua, a prominent official on the Central Military Commission, has been suspended pending an investigation into "serious violations of discipline," according to the country's Defence Ministry.

Miao holds a crucial position as director of the Political Work Department within the commission, which supervises the People's Liberation Army under the leadership of China's President Xi Jinping.

This announcement marks the third notable upheaval in recent months within China's defense structure, highlighting a pattern of scrutiny and reform across its military hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

