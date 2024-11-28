Left Menu

Israeli Tank Fire Breaches Ceasefire in Markaba

An Israeli tank fired on the Lebanese town of Markaba, wounding two, despite a ceasefire prohibiting offensive operations. Lebanese sources and state news confirmed the attack's aftermath. This marks a violation of the recent truce intended to prevent further military conflicts.

  • Lebanon

On Thursday, an Israeli tank fired two rounds into the southern Lebanese town of Markaba, according to two Lebanese security sources who spoke with Reuters. The incident occurred just 24 hours after a ceasefire, designed to halt offensive military operations, took effect.

One Lebanese security source reported two individuals were wounded in the tank fire. Lebanon's state news agency corroborated the report, stating that two people were injured and subsequently transferred to a hospital following the Israeli attack. The agency did not provide specifics about the nature of the attack.

This development represents a significant breach of the agreed ceasefire and raises concerns about potential escalations in regional tensions. The ceasefire was intended to prevent further military actions following recent hostilities.

