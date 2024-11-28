Israeli Tank Fire Breaches Ceasefire in Markaba

On Thursday, an Israeli tank fired two rounds into the southern Lebanese town of Markaba, according to two Lebanese security sources who spoke with Reuters. The incident occurred just 24 hours after a ceasefire, designed to halt offensive military operations, took effect.

One Lebanese security source reported two individuals were wounded in the tank fire. Lebanon's state news agency corroborated the report, stating that two people were injured and subsequently transferred to a hospital following the Israeli attack. The agency did not provide specifics about the nature of the attack.

This development represents a significant breach of the agreed ceasefire and raises concerns about potential escalations in regional tensions. The ceasefire was intended to prevent further military actions following recent hostilities.

