Mystery Blast Shakes Delhi's Prashant Vihar
A blast occurred outside a sweet shop in Prashant Vihar, Delhi, on Thursday. No injuries were reported. Police and fire services are investigating, focusing on a suspicious white powder found in the vicinity. The area has been secured as authorities work to determine the cause of the explosion.
A mysterious blast shook the Prashant Vihar neighborhood in northwest Delhi on Thursday. Happening outside a local sweet shop, the explosion resulted in no reported injuries, according to local television channels.
Officials stated that the blast occurred near a park's boundary wall. Eyewitness accounts and police reports indicate that a suspicious 'white powder' was found scattered in the area, leading to increased scrutiny from investigative teams.
Despite reaching out, Delhi Police offered no immediate comment as the site, now surrounded by fire and security personnel, continues to be a focus of extensive investigation. The incident remains under active analysis to identify any immediate risks and determine the cause.
