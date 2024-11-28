Tensions Flare on Lebanon-Israel Border Amid Fragile Ceasefire

A tense calm prevailed along Lebanon's southeast border with Israel as Israeli tanks reportedly fired on Markaba, Wazzani, and Kfarchouba, injuring two people, according to Lebanese security sources and state media. The strikes occurred just a day after a ceasefire came into effect, prohibiting offensive military operations.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, mediated by the U.S. and France, aims to facilitate the return of displaced populations after over a year of conflict. However, the presence of Israeli forces in the border areas is hindering this process. The Israeli military advised residents not to return to the border towns yet.

Both Israel and Hezbollah have remained silent on the tank fire incident. While the ceasefire is a significant diplomatic achievement, tensions remain high as Israel continues its military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

