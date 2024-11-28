Cyber Heist: Offshore Hackers Target Uganda's Central Bank
Offshore hackers named 'Waste' stole 62 billion Ugandan shillings from the Bank of Uganda, transferring some funds to Japan. With over half recovered, President Museveni ordered an investigation amid claims of insider collusion. This incident highlights a trend of cyber thefts from financial institutions in Uganda.
- Country:
- Uganda
In a daring cyber heist, offshore hackers self-identified as 'Waste' managed to siphon off 62 billion Ugandan shillings from the nation's central bank, according to a report by the state-owned New Vision newspaper.
These cybercriminals, believed to be operating from Southeast Asia, transferred part of the stolen money to Japan. Both the Bank of Uganda and the Ugandan police have yet to comment on the incident.
Meanwhile, the government has taken swift action, as President Yoweri Museveni has called for an investigation into the cyber attack. Reports suggest possible insider collusion, underscoring a worrying pattern of cyber thefts targeting financial institutions within Uganda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
