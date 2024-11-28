Left Menu

Pope Francis to Celebrate Historic Nicaea Anniversary

Pope Francis announced plans to visit Turkey's Iznik next year to commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea. This significant event mediated key theological debates about Jesus's dual nature as both God and man in early Christianity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:37 IST
Pope Francis to Celebrate Historic Nicaea Anniversary
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis revealed plans to visit Turkey's Iznik next year, coinciding with the significant milestone of the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea. This announcement, made through an informal remark during a theological committee speech, highlights the event's historical importance.

The First Council of Nicaea, convened in 325, was pivotal in early Christianity by addressing intense debates over the nature of Jesus Christ as both divine and human. The council's decisions laid foundational theological doctrines that continue to influence Christian beliefs today.

As preparations for the Holy Year unfold, Pope Francis's planned visit underscores the enduring impact of historical council decisions on the contemporary Church, marking an opportunity for reflection and celebration of Christian unity and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024