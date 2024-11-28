Pope Francis to Celebrate Historic Nicaea Anniversary

Pope Francis revealed plans to visit Turkey's Iznik next year, coinciding with the significant milestone of the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea. This announcement, made through an informal remark during a theological committee speech, highlights the event's historical importance.

The First Council of Nicaea, convened in 325, was pivotal in early Christianity by addressing intense debates over the nature of Jesus Christ as both divine and human. The council's decisions laid foundational theological doctrines that continue to influence Christian beliefs today.

As preparations for the Holy Year unfold, Pope Francis's planned visit underscores the enduring impact of historical council decisions on the contemporary Church, marking an opportunity for reflection and celebration of Christian unity and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)