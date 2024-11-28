Supreme Court Stands Firm on Female Sarpanch's Reinstatement

The Supreme Court has issued a stern rebuke to the authorities in Chhattisgarh, emphasizing their duty to promote women's empowerment in rural areas. This follows the removal of a female sarpanch on what the court referred to as 'flimsy grounds' pertaining to delayed work completion.

Justice Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan denounced the dismissal as indicative of a 'colonial mindset' and mandated her reinstatement. The court also imposed a financial penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the government, highlighting the need for officials to embrace genuine democratic practices. The bench criticized the tendency of administrative authorities to undermine elected representatives.

The court underscored the recurring discrimination against female leaders in rural settings, pointing to entrenched biases and unethical collaboration between officials and village panchayat members. The court called for introspection and reform, advocating for supportive governance that encourages women's participation.

