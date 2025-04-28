Left Menu

BJP Stands Firm: A Call to Restore Democratic Values in Karnataka

The BJP petitioned Karnataka Governor to reverse the suspension of 18 party MLAs from the Legislative Assembly, calling it undemocratic. The suspensions followed a protest deemed disrespectful to the Speaker. The BJP asserts the move hinders their legislative function and democracy in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:17 IST
BJP Stands Firm: A Call to Restore Democratic Values in Karnataka
In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party has petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging him to overturn the suspension of 18 of its Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The BJP claims the suspension, imposed after a protest inside the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, is both undemocratic and unconstitutional.

The suspension, which lasts six months, came after BJP MLAs disrupted proceedings by protesting against a reservation policy and alleged misconduct involving a government minister. The legislators were evicted by marshals after refusing to leave the assembly floor, and the party now seeks to reinstate their ability to represent their constituencies.

Led by BJP president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, a delegation met the Governor, arguing that the suspensions infringe on democratic principles and hinder parliamentary duties. Governor Gehlot has acknowledged the concerns and plans to address them with the Speaker and relevant officials, emphasizing the significance of restoring legislative harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

