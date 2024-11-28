Cambodian Activists' Deportation Sparks Outcry

Six Cambodian activists charged with treason after criticizing their government on Facebook have been deported from Thailand, as stated by a pro-democracy group on Thursday. The activists, part of the Khmer Movement for Democracy, are facing serious charges in Cambodia.

The Khmer Movement for Democracy has condemned their repatriation, fearing inhumane treatment in Cambodia's overcrowded prisons. Their statements against the Cambodian government's regional development agreement with neighboring countries led to the charges. Critics argue the pact unfairly benefits foreign interests, particularly Vietnam, a sensitive issue due to historical tensions.

Prime Minister Hun Manet maintains the crackdown is necessary to maintain order. Despite Cambodia's withdrawal from the development agreement, charges remain against those who protested. If convicted, the activists could face up to 10 years in prison.

