Russia Targets Kyiv in Response to Ukrainian Strikes

In response to Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory using Western weapons, President Vladimir Putin announced potential targets in Kyiv, including decision-making centres. Russia has yet to strike Kyiv’s government buildings. However, the heavily defended capital faces threats from Russia's advanced Oreshnik hypersonic missile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:12 IST
In a strategic escalation, President Vladimir Putin has identified potential targets in Kyiv as a response to Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian soil, believed to be supported by Western arms. Among the targets are decision-making centers in the Ukrainian capital.

While Kyiv remains protected by robust air defenses, it has so far avoided direct hits on government buildings. Putin emphasized the capability of Russia's Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which was recently deployed and is deemed impervious to interception.

Russia's military action follows Ukraine's reported use of U.S. ATACMS ballistic missiles against Russian regions, prompting Moscow to escalate testing and production of advanced missile systems, reportedly outpacing NATO's output tenfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

