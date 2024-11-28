Left Menu

Rally in Kolkata: Protests Against Persecution of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh

Members of the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Manch organized a protest in Kolkata against the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and reported attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The rally, directed toward the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, was effectively contained by police, highlighting the regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:49 IST
Rally in Kolkata: Protests Against Persecution of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh
  • India

On Thursday, members of the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Manch demonstrated outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. The rally aimed to protest the alleged persecution of Hindus and the recent arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

The activists commenced their march from Sealdah station but encountered police resistance en route. Authorities set up barricades to prevent the rally from reaching its destination near the deputy high commission office in Beckbagan, South Kolkata.

The protest comes in the wake of reports detailing over 200 attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government. These incidents have sparked widespread demonstrations among Hindus, extending from Dhaka to Chattogram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

