Ceasefire on Edge: Israel and Hezbollah Clash after Truce Breach

Tensions escalated on Thursday as Israel accused Hezbollah of breaching a newly established ceasefire, just hours after reporting Israeli tank activity in southern Lebanon. This development has raised doubts over the truce arranged by the U.S. and France, aimed at halting a year-long conflict.

The Israeli military reported ceasefire violations involving 'suspects' in vehicles entering the southern zone. Hezbollah's Hassan Fadlallah countered by accusing Israel of attacking returnees in southern Lebanon. Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli military cautioned border town residents against returning home due to safety concerns.

On Thursday morning, Israeli tanks targeted six areas within the border strip, including Markaba and Khiyam, according to Lebanese sources. No comments from Israel or Iran-backed Hezbollah were made on the tank incidents. Despite the ceasefire aiming to end hostilities, Israel remains engaged with Hamas in Gaza, and tensions with Hezbollah persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)