Left Menu

Love Story Turns Violent: Man Shot by Relatives

A 31-year-old man, Praneeth Kumar, was shot at by his love interest's relatives during a scuffle in Mahantesh Nagar. The confrontation occurred while Kumar was discussing his interest in a woman over dinner at a friend's house. Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:35 IST
Love Story Turns Violent: Man Shot by Relatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man, identified as Praneeth Kumar, was allegedly shot at by the relatives of his romantic interest following a heated altercation in Mahantesh Nagar, according to police reports on Thursday.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday as Kumar, a medical sales representative, was discussing personal matters with his love interest at a mutual friend's home. The situation escalated when the woman's relatives, including her brother and sister, arrived, resulting in a physical confrontation.

Iada Martin Marbaniang, the Police Commissioner, confirmed that two gunshots were fired by one of the woman's relatives, with one bullet striking Kumar. Currently, two cases have been filed at Malamaruthi police station, and three arrests have been made, including the woman involved and her siblings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024