Love Story Turns Violent: Man Shot by Relatives

A 31-year-old man, identified as Praneeth Kumar, was allegedly shot at by the relatives of his romantic interest following a heated altercation in Mahantesh Nagar, according to police reports on Thursday.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday as Kumar, a medical sales representative, was discussing personal matters with his love interest at a mutual friend's home. The situation escalated when the woman's relatives, including her brother and sister, arrived, resulting in a physical confrontation.

Iada Martin Marbaniang, the Police Commissioner, confirmed that two gunshots were fired by one of the woman's relatives, with one bullet striking Kumar. Currently, two cases have been filed at Malamaruthi police station, and three arrests have been made, including the woman involved and her siblings.

(With inputs from agencies.)