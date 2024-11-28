Ceasefire Hopes Dim Amid Escalating Gaza Strikes

On Thursday, Israeli military operations killed at least 21 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip as forces intensified their attacks and tanks advanced further into the enclave. This escalation followed a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, which raised hopes for a similar agreement in Gaza.

The campaign, targeting Hamas militants after their October 2023 raid on southern Israel, has wreaked havoc in Gaza. Amal Abu Hmeid, a displaced Gazan, expressed her yearning for a ceasefire to return home safely, as families struggle with scarce resources and destroyed infrastructure.

Despite U.S. President Joe Biden's urging for a truce, negotiations remain stalled. The death toll in Gaza is staggering, with thousands displaced. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continue, causing significant destruction and trapping civilians amidst ongoing hostilities.

