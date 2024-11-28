Left Menu

Ceasefire Breach: Tensions Flare Between Israel and Hezbollah

The tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was breached shortly after implementation, with Israeli forces reportedly attacking southern Lebanon. This breach raises concerns over the truce brokered to end over a year of conflict, highlighting the fragile geopolitical balance in the region.

On Thursday, tensions re-escalated as Israel reported a breach of its ceasefire with Hezbollah just hours after Lebanese sources detailed Israeli tank attacks on six southern Lebanon areas. This development puts the year-long conflict's truce, brokered by the U.S. and France, in jeopardy.

The Israeli military alleged ceasefire violations occurred when individuals, some in vehicles, entered the southern zone. In contrast, Hezbollah representative Hassan Fadlallah accused Israel of targeting villagers attempting to return home. Israeli forces have advised border towns' residents to remain away for safety reasons.

Thursday saw Israeli tank fire on Markaba, Wazzani, Kfarchouba, Khiyam, Taybe, and Marjayoun plains near the Blue Line border marker, wounding two in Markaba, reports said. With Israeli troops still stationed in Lebanon, the situation remains tense despite the ceasefire's initial success.

