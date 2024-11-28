Ceasefire Breach: Tensions Flare Between Israel and Hezbollah

On Thursday, tensions re-escalated as Israel reported a breach of its ceasefire with Hezbollah just hours after Lebanese sources detailed Israeli tank attacks on six southern Lebanon areas. This development puts the year-long conflict's truce, brokered by the U.S. and France, in jeopardy.

The Israeli military alleged ceasefire violations occurred when individuals, some in vehicles, entered the southern zone. In contrast, Hezbollah representative Hassan Fadlallah accused Israel of targeting villagers attempting to return home. Israeli forces have advised border towns' residents to remain away for safety reasons.

Thursday saw Israeli tank fire on Markaba, Wazzani, Kfarchouba, Khiyam, Taybe, and Marjayoun plains near the Blue Line border marker, wounding two in Markaba, reports said. With Israeli troops still stationed in Lebanon, the situation remains tense despite the ceasefire's initial success.

