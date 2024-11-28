Left Menu

Crackdown in Kishtwar: Properties of PoK Terrorists Seized

The properties of seven terrorists based in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir were seized in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, by police. They were labeled as proclaimed offenders and were involved in radicalization and terror activities. Senior officials confirmed the operation carried out by the Special Investigation Units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:24 IST
Crackdown in Kishtwar: Properties of PoK Terrorists Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation, the properties of seven Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) based terrorists were attached by police in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. This action marks a significant crackdown on proclaimed offenders operating from across the border.

Officials revealed that the Special Investigation Units (SIUs) were integral to this operation, placing signboards at the various properties of these terrorist commanders. The measure aims to curb further radicalization and disrupt their terror networks.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Javaid, confirmed the attachment, highlighting the role of these terrorists in fomenting unrest and their connections with overground workers assisting in terror activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024