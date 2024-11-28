Crackdown in Kishtwar: Properties of PoK Terrorists Seized
The properties of seven terrorists based in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir were seized in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, by police. They were labeled as proclaimed offenders and were involved in radicalization and terror activities. Senior officials confirmed the operation carried out by the Special Investigation Units.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive operation, the properties of seven Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) based terrorists were attached by police in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. This action marks a significant crackdown on proclaimed offenders operating from across the border.
Officials revealed that the Special Investigation Units (SIUs) were integral to this operation, placing signboards at the various properties of these terrorist commanders. The measure aims to curb further radicalization and disrupt their terror networks.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Javaid, confirmed the attachment, highlighting the role of these terrorists in fomenting unrest and their connections with overground workers assisting in terror activities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PoK
- terrorists
- Kashmir
- Kishtwar
- proclaimed offenders
- police
- properties
- seizure
- SIUs
- radicalization
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nabs Shooter in High-Stakes Extortion Drama
Demolition of properties: Accused and convicts have certain rights, safeguards in light of Constitution and criminal law, says SC.
Notorious Shooter Mogli Captured: A Major Breakthrough for Delhi Police
Police Crackdown: Constable Arrested for Heroin Sale in Jammu
SC lays down pan-India guidelines for demolition of properties.