Crackdown in Kishtwar: Properties of PoK Terrorists Seized

In a decisive operation, the properties of seven Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) based terrorists were attached by police in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. This action marks a significant crackdown on proclaimed offenders operating from across the border.

Officials revealed that the Special Investigation Units (SIUs) were integral to this operation, placing signboards at the various properties of these terrorist commanders. The measure aims to curb further radicalization and disrupt their terror networks.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Javaid, confirmed the attachment, highlighting the role of these terrorists in fomenting unrest and their connections with overground workers assisting in terror activities in the region.

