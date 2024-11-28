Allegations Rock Karnataka Congress: School Chairman in Legal Tangle

A complaint of molestation and criminal intimidation has been lodged against Gurappa Naidu, a general secretary for the Karnataka Congress unit, by a female teacher from Bengaluru's BGS Bloomfield School, police said.

The 38-year-old complainant alleges that Naidu, who serves as the school's chairman, made unwelcome sexual advances towards her over a period stretching from March 1, 2021, to August 15, 2023.

Naidu has vehemently denied the accusations, labeling them as 'false and baseless.' The Channammanakere Achchukatte police have since registered a case. As the investigation unfolds, Naidu plans to address the media and highlight his perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)