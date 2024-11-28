Tensions Ease in Sambhal as Police Ensure Security Post-Violence

In a bid to ensure public safety and restore calm, police conducted a flag march near the Shahi Jama Masjid, just ahead of Friday prayers. Top officials confirmed that comprehensive security measures have been implemented to avert any potential incidents.

Led by Additional Superintendent of Police Srish Chandra, the police procession moved through bustling markets, partially reopened for the first time since clashes erupted on November 24, over a court-mandated survey of the mosque. This violence tragically resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries.

As life returns to normal, economic repercussions linger. Shopkeepers, particularly in the bullion market, report drastic declines in sales, citing losses running into crores. Law enforcement continues to pursue suspects, with CCTV footage aiding in identifying perpetrators, underscoring ongoing tensions amid restored normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)