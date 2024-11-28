Left Menu

Tensions Ease in Sambhal as Police Ensure Security Post-Violence

Authorities in Sambhal are working to maintain peace after violence erupted following a controversial survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in fatalities and economic disruption. Police conducted flag marches and enhanced security ahead of Friday prayers, while business owners report significant financial losses due to the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:43 IST
In a bid to ensure public safety and restore calm, police conducted a flag march near the Shahi Jama Masjid, just ahead of Friday prayers. Top officials confirmed that comprehensive security measures have been implemented to avert any potential incidents.

Led by Additional Superintendent of Police Srish Chandra, the police procession moved through bustling markets, partially reopened for the first time since clashes erupted on November 24, over a court-mandated survey of the mosque. This violence tragically resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries.

As life returns to normal, economic repercussions linger. Shopkeepers, particularly in the bullion market, report drastic declines in sales, citing losses running into crores. Law enforcement continues to pursue suspects, with CCTV footage aiding in identifying perpetrators, underscoring ongoing tensions amid restored normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

