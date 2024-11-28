Left Menu

AIMPLB Challenges Court Claims on Historic Mosques and Dargahs

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board raised concerns about recent legal claims on mosques and dargahs, urging the Chief Justice of India to prevent further disputes. This follows contentious claims on sites like the Ajmer dargah. The board stresses adhering to the Places of Worship Act to avoid unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:05 IST
AIMPLB Challenges Court Claims on Historic Mosques and Dargahs
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has expressed alarm over the surge of claims against mosques and dargahs in Indian courts. The Board specifically urged Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to intervene and direct the lower judiciary to prevent further disputes, citing contravention of the Places of Worship Act.

The Act, passed by Parliament, maintains that the status of all places of worship as of August 15, 1947, remains immutable. SQR Ilyas, spokesperson for AIMPLB, decried the claims as an affront to the law and constitution. Recent incidents invoke painful memories of the Babri Masjid issue, a point not lost on the Muslim community.

In a plea highlighting the dispute over Sambhal's Jama Masjid and other religious sites, AIMPLB called for immediate action to be taken. The escalating claims threaten to inflame communal tensions and disregard the intent to protect religious harmony nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

