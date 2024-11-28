AIMPLB Challenges Court Claims on Historic Mosques and Dargahs

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has expressed alarm over the surge of claims against mosques and dargahs in Indian courts. The Board specifically urged Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to intervene and direct the lower judiciary to prevent further disputes, citing contravention of the Places of Worship Act.

The Act, passed by Parliament, maintains that the status of all places of worship as of August 15, 1947, remains immutable. SQR Ilyas, spokesperson for AIMPLB, decried the claims as an affront to the law and constitution. Recent incidents invoke painful memories of the Babri Masjid issue, a point not lost on the Muslim community.

In a plea highlighting the dispute over Sambhal's Jama Masjid and other religious sites, AIMPLB called for immediate action to be taken. The escalating claims threaten to inflame communal tensions and disregard the intent to protect religious harmony nationwide.

