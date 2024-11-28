Left Menu

Jubbaland's Bold Defiance: A Rift Over Regional Election

Jubbaland, a semi-autonomous state in Somalia, has cut ties with the federal government over disputed local elections. The regional president, Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe, was re-elected, creating tensions with Mogadishu, which opposed the election. Arrest warrants have been issued for both leaders, intensifying political discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:11 IST
The semi-autonomous state of Jubbaland in Somalia has declared a suspension of relations with the federal government following a contentious local election. The regional elections recently saw the re-election of President Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe, despite opposition from Somalia's national government.

The federal government in Mogadishu, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has refused to recognize the election, claiming the process lacked federal oversight. This political discord has resulted in reciprocal arrest warrants being issued for regional President Madobe and President Mohamud of the federal government.

Jubbaland's move illustrates mounting tensions between the Somali government and its regions, amid accusations of constitutional violations and corruption. The situation remains volatile as both leaders command substantial military forces, complicating the execution of arrest warrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

