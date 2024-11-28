Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Waqf Amendment Bill

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it as anti-secular and anti-federal. She claims it threatens Muslim rights and was introduced without consulting states. The ruling BJP defends it for increased transparency, amid criticisms from opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:22 IST
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Waqf Amendment Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery assembly address, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, branding it as both anti-secular and anti-federal. According to Banerjee, the Bill aims to jeopardize the rights of Muslims without state consultation, an assertion that has stirred political ripples across the country.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend long-standing protocols established during the British era and further revised in 1995. Amidst contentious debate, the ruling BJP asserts that the changes will usher in transparency and accountability within Waqf boards, deflecting criticism from opposition parties who allege an infringement on the religious rights of Muslims.

The Waqf Bill's introduction in Lok Sabha aims for systemic amendment, but critiques focus on its divisive potential. As part of an elongated evaluative process, a parliamentary committee will continue scrutinizing the divisive bill, with its future hanging in balance amidst heated contestation from diverse stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024