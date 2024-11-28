Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Waqf Amendment Bill

In a fiery assembly address, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, branding it as both anti-secular and anti-federal. According to Banerjee, the Bill aims to jeopardize the rights of Muslims without state consultation, an assertion that has stirred political ripples across the country.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend long-standing protocols established during the British era and further revised in 1995. Amidst contentious debate, the ruling BJP asserts that the changes will usher in transparency and accountability within Waqf boards, deflecting criticism from opposition parties who allege an infringement on the religious rights of Muslims.

The Waqf Bill's introduction in Lok Sabha aims for systemic amendment, but critiques focus on its divisive potential. As part of an elongated evaluative process, a parliamentary committee will continue scrutinizing the divisive bill, with its future hanging in balance amidst heated contestation from diverse stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)