Crackdown on Child Exploitation: Social Media Case Unfolds

A man was charged for allegedly posting child pornography on social media. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's monitoring alerted the Bahraich police, who filed an FIR under the Information Technology Act against Mohammad Asim, from Nanpara town, for Instagram posts, sparking an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:26 IST
A man has been charged after allegedly uploading pornographic videos of children to social media, a police spokesperson reported on Thursday.

The alarming post was flagged by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), known for its dedication to combatting child sexual abuse and locating missing children. Their social media monitoring cell identified the content as offensive and referred the matter to the cyber crime cell of Bahraich police.

In response, law enforcement filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday under the Information Technology Act against Mohammad Asim, a resident of Nanpara town. Asim is accused of sharing inappropriate videos on his Instagram account with friends, prompting a thorough ongoing investigation by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

