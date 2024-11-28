Crackdown on Child Exploitation: Social Media Case Unfolds

A man has been charged after allegedly uploading pornographic videos of children to social media, a police spokesperson reported on Thursday.

The alarming post was flagged by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), known for its dedication to combatting child sexual abuse and locating missing children. Their social media monitoring cell identified the content as offensive and referred the matter to the cyber crime cell of Bahraich police.

In response, law enforcement filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday under the Information Technology Act against Mohammad Asim, a resident of Nanpara town. Asim is accused of sharing inappropriate videos on his Instagram account with friends, prompting a thorough ongoing investigation by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)