YSRCP Leader Refutes Bribery Allegations in Solar Power Controversy

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh denies allegations of bribery involving the Adani Group in solar power contracts. While the US Department of Justice charges Adani with bribery, Reddy asserts no offers were made to him, emphasizing the agreement with SECI benefited Andhra Pradesh financially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has denied allegations that bribes were offered to state officials by the Adani Group for solar power purchases. He insisted that his name was never mentioned in any US court documents connected to the accusations.

Labeling the allegations as 'wild', Reddy clarified that he had indeed met with Adani executives, a common practice for a state leader. He reiterated that no incentives were ever offered to him, nor had anyone accused him of accepting bribes.

The Adani Group faces charges from the US Department of Justice over a bribery scheme purportedly involving Indian officials. However, Reddy reaffirmed that the agreement for solar power was directly between Andhra Pradesh DISCOMS and the Solar Energy Corporation of India, with no third-party involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

