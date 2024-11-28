Left Menu

Bribery Allegations in Andhra Pradesh: Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Speaks Out

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy denies allegations of bribe payments to Andhra Pradesh officials by Adani Group for solar power purchases. Emphasizing that no mention of his involvement appeared in the US court indictment, he criticized the allegations as hearsay. The agreement, according to Reddy, involved AP DISCOMS and SECI, with no third-party involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:09 IST
In a staunch denial, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has addressed recent allegations linking him to bribes allegedly paid by the Adani Group to state officials. Reddy refuted claims, asserting his name was absent from any US court documents related to the case.

Reddy labeled the accusations as baseless hearsay, emphasizing that he had never taken bribes or received incentives from the Adani Group. He highlighted that the agreement was struck between Andhra Pradesh DISCOMS and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), without any third-party interventions.

The controversy further escalates political tensions in the state, with opposition figures such as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pledging to investigate the alleged irregularities. Reddy responded by threatening defamation action against media outlets for distorting the facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

