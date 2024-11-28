Left Menu

CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage: Nurse Attacked in Karnataka

A nurse was attacked inside a Karnataka hospital by Prakash Jadhav after she rejected his romantic advances. The attack was captured on CCTV and circulated online. Jadhav, who had been harassing the nurse, also approached her family, causing severe distress that contributed to her father's death. He has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:25 IST
A shocking incident captured on CCTV footage has gone viral, showing a nurse being brutally attacked by a man inside a private hospital in Karnataka. The incident occurred on October 30 and has sparked widespread outrage on social media platforms.

The attacker, identified as Prakash Jadhav, was seen wielding a machete after entering the hospital and confronting the nurse at the reception desk. The attack was allegedly due to the nurse repeatedly rejecting Jadhav's marriage proposals. Fortunately, the nurse survived and is being treated for her injuries. Local police confirmed that Jadhav has been detained.

Authorities have revealed that Jadhav was the nurse's neighbor and had been persistently pressuring her to marry him. His aggressive advances even led him to confront her family, which profoundly stressed her father, contributing to his subsequent death. A criminal case has been filed against Jadhav following his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

