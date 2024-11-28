Journalist Abduction Sparks Outcry in Pakistan

A Pakistani journalist, known for critiquing the military's influence in politics, has been arrested under controversial circumstances. Matiullah Jan, who was probing alleged protest casualties, faces charges of terrorism, which rights groups insist are politically motivated.

Jan's arrest follows his televised report refuting government claims about security forces' handling of the protests. He was ambushed by men in black uniforms while gathering casualty data with colleague Saqib Bashir. Jan's son and lawyer demand his release, citing fabricated charges.

Amnesty International and the Committee to Protect Journalists have condemned Jan's arrest, underscoring threats to press freedom. This incident resonates with his previous abduction in 2020 during Imran Khan's tenure, marking a concerning pattern for media operatives in Pakistan.

