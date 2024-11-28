Ukraine has intensified its call for expedited military aid delivery, urging international partners to prioritize equipment over drafting more soldiers. The call emphasizes the urgent need for critical battlefield resources.

Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesman for Ukraine's foreign ministry, highlighted at a Kyiv briefing the necessity of faster aid to arm troops already mobilized, suggesting that a quicker supply is paramount to current needs.

This statement follows a U.S. official's advice to lower Ukraine's mobilization age, a suggestion Ukraine appears to view as secondary to the immediate requirement of equipping its military forces.

