Banxico's Bold Move: Lowering Benchmark Interest Rate

The Bank of Mexico may make further adjustments to the benchmark interest rate in response to inflation dynamics, as revealed in the minutes from its November monetary policy decision. Earlier this month, Banxico reduced the rate by 25 basis points to 10.25%, a decision made unanimously by its governing board.

28-11-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Mexico, widely referred to as Banxico, is closely monitoring inflation trends, which may prompt further adjustments to its benchmark interest rate, as detailed in recent policy decision minutes.

This comes on the heels of Banxico's decision earlier this month to lower the interest rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 10.25%.

The move was made unanimously by the governing board, reflecting a shared confidence in the country's monetary policy direction.

