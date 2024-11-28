Banxico's Bold Move: Lowering Benchmark Interest Rate

The Bank of Mexico, widely referred to as Banxico, is closely monitoring inflation trends, which may prompt further adjustments to its benchmark interest rate, as detailed in recent policy decision minutes.

This comes on the heels of Banxico's decision earlier this month to lower the interest rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 10.25%.

The move was made unanimously by the governing board, reflecting a shared confidence in the country's monetary policy direction.

