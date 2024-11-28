Banxico's Bold Move: Lowering Benchmark Interest Rate
The Bank of Mexico may make further adjustments to the benchmark interest rate in response to inflation dynamics, as revealed in the minutes from its November monetary policy decision. Earlier this month, Banxico reduced the rate by 25 basis points to 10.25%, a decision made unanimously by its governing board.
