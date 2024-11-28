Crackdown on Terror: Properties of PoK-Based Operatives Seized
Authorities have seized properties of seven terrorists based in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, identified as proclaimed offenders, in Kishtwar district. Signboards were installed to mark the move as part of a crackdown on their activities, which involved radicalization and support from local allies, to secure the region.
28-11-2024
A decisive action unfolded on Thursday as police seized properties belonging to seven terrorists based in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials have confirmed.
The individuals had previously been declared proclaimed offenders by police authorities. Special Investigation Units (SIUs) took the lead in this operation by placing signboards at various properties across Kishtwar.
These terrorists, operating with support from overground workers, have been key figures in radicalization and multiple terrorist activities in the region, necessitating this stringent law enforcement action.
