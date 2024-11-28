Detention in Disturbing Case Shocks Rajasthan Community

A man has been detained in Rajasthan's Churu district on allegations of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl, according to local authorities. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

Investigating Officer Sunil Kumar Jhajharia revealed that a formal complaint was lodged at the women's police station on Thursday morning. The girl's brother brought the case to police attention following a medical examination.

Doctors uncovered the pregnancy after the young girl was brought to a hospital due to stomach pain. Subsequently, the family contacted law enforcement, leading to the accused's detention as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)