Detention in Disturbing Case Shocks Rajasthan Community

A man in Rajasthan's Churu district has been detained following allegations of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl. The case was filed by the girl's brother after she was found pregnant during a hospital examination. The investigation remains ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been detained in Rajasthan's Churu district on allegations of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl, according to local authorities. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

Investigating Officer Sunil Kumar Jhajharia revealed that a formal complaint was lodged at the women's police station on Thursday morning. The girl's brother brought the case to police attention following a medical examination.

Doctors uncovered the pregnancy after the young girl was brought to a hospital due to stomach pain. Subsequently, the family contacted law enforcement, leading to the accused's detention as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

