Detention in Disturbing Case Shocks Rajasthan Community
A man in Rajasthan's Churu district has been detained following allegations of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl. The case was filed by the girl's brother after she was found pregnant during a hospital examination. The investigation remains ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A man has been detained in Rajasthan's Churu district on allegations of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl, according to local authorities. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.
Investigating Officer Sunil Kumar Jhajharia revealed that a formal complaint was lodged at the women's police station on Thursday morning. The girl's brother brought the case to police attention following a medical examination.
Doctors uncovered the pregnancy after the young girl was brought to a hospital due to stomach pain. Subsequently, the family contacted law enforcement, leading to the accused's detention as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Churu
- detention
- rape
- investigation
- police
- accused
- 13-year-old
- pregnancy
- hospital
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nabs Shooter in High-Stakes Extortion Drama
Demolition of properties: Accused and convicts have certain rights, safeguards in light of Constitution and criminal law, says SC.
Notorious Shooter Mogli Captured: A Major Breakthrough for Delhi Police
Police Crackdown: Constable Arrested for Heroin Sale in Jammu
Odisha Police Officers Honored with National Excellence Award