NIA Cracks Down on Human Trafficking Syndicate Luring Youth into Cyber Slavery

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched an extensive operation on Thursday, conducting searches at 22 locations across six states. This was part of an investigation into a human trafficking syndicate involved in deceitfully recruiting young job-seekers. Victims were forced into cyber slavery abroad after being promised legitimate employment.

According to the NIA, searches targeted the premises of 17 suspects in states including Bihar and Maharashtra. These individuals are linked to Cambodia-based agents accused of trafficking Indian youth. The syndicate is believed to be orchestrating the transfer of victims to fraudulent companies and managing their logistics and finances.

The agency seized digital devices, property documents, and approximately Rs 34.80 lakh in cash. Victim testimonies reveal they endured severe mental and physical abuse, underscoring the heinous nature of the syndicate's operations. Originally registered by Bihar Police, the case has underscored the urgent need to crack down on organized trafficking crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)