Tensions Linger Amidst Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire

In an evolving development, the Israeli military announced the lifting of some protective restrictions on gatherings in select areas of central and northern Israel. This decision follows a situational assessment and marks a shift in military posture.

The announcement comes on the heels of a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which receives support from Iran. While the deal was intended to quell tensions, both sides have since accused each other of violating the fragile truce.

The unfolding dynamics between Israel and Hezbollah illustrate the persistent tension in the region, despite diplomatic efforts to mediate peace. The accusations of ceasefire violations underscore the delicate and volatile nature of the accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)