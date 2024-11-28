Explosive Discoveries: Security Forces Uncover IEDs in Poonch
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district recovered two IEDs along with other explosive materials during a search operation. The discovery was made after a suspicious object was seen under a bridge, leading to immediate area lockdown and bomb disposal deployment. Investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation, forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have uncovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosive materials.
The discovery was made after reports of a suspicious object under the Chajla bridge in Mendhar, prompting officials to secure the area and call in a bomb disposal squad.
The seized items, including over one kg of what is suspected to be RDX, a battery, and additional items, are now under investigation as authorities work to ensure public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- security
- forces
- IEDs
- Poonch
- Jammu
- explosive
- investigation
- disposal squad
- Mendhar
- RDX
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Explosive Outburst: Failed Supreme Court Infiltration Triggers Chaos in Brazil
Enforcement Directorate's Investigation Intensifies on 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin
Tilak Varma's Explosive Century Seals India's Victory
Money Laundering Investigation Unravels Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Marcos Stands Firm on Duterte's ICC Investigation