Explosive Discoveries: Security Forces Uncover IEDs in Poonch

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district recovered two IEDs along with other explosive materials during a search operation. The discovery was made after a suspicious object was seen under a bridge, leading to immediate area lockdown and bomb disposal deployment. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have uncovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosive materials.

The discovery was made after reports of a suspicious object under the Chajla bridge in Mendhar, prompting officials to secure the area and call in a bomb disposal squad.

The seized items, including over one kg of what is suspected to be RDX, a battery, and additional items, are now under investigation as authorities work to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

