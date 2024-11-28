Explosive Discoveries: Security Forces Uncover IEDs in Poonch

In a significant security operation, forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have uncovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosive materials.

The discovery was made after reports of a suspicious object under the Chajla bridge in Mendhar, prompting officials to secure the area and call in a bomb disposal squad.

The seized items, including over one kg of what is suspected to be RDX, a battery, and additional items, are now under investigation as authorities work to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)