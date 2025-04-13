Explosive Claims: Bajwa's Bomb Allegations Trigger Political Tsunami in Punjab

In a fiery political showdown, Partap Singh Bajwa set off alarms on Sunday with claims that '50 bombs' had infiltrated Punjab. This assertion prompted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to demand accountability and disclosure of Bajwa's information sources, questioning their validity and potential links to Pakistan.

The Punjab Police, led by AIG Ravjot Kaur Grewal, visited Bajwa's residence to interrogate the opposition leader. They aimed to verify the credibility of his information, which, according to Bajwa, originated from his confidential sources. Bajwa, however, remained tight-lipped about those sources.

Meanwhile, Mann expressed distrust and warned that such allegations, if baseless, could lead to a serious legal action due to their potential to incite panic. The broader question hinges on the political implications and the security situation in Punjab.

