Chad Ends Defense Pact with France Amidst Global Realignment
Chad has announced the termination of its defense cooperation agreement with France, requiring French troops to exit the country. This move highlights Chad's intention to assert its sovereignty and redefine strategic alliances, as its relations with Russia grow. France had around 1,000 troops stationed in Chad.
N'Djamena, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chad has announced the termination of its defense cooperation agreement with France, marking a significant shift in the central African nation's military alliances.
The decision, which follows Chad's growing ties with Russia, seeks to fully assert its sovereignty 66 years after gaining independence. The government plans to redefine its strategic partnerships, while maintaining respectful diplomatic relations with France.
The French foreign ministry has yet to comment on this development, although an envoy recently proposed strategies for reducing France's military presence in Chad and neighboring countries.
