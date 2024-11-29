Horrific Crime in Ambulance Shocks Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was reportedly raped inside a moving ambulance in Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh. The ambulance was part of the '108' emergency service.

According to Deputy Inspector General Saket Pandey, the alleged crime took place on November 22, involving two arrested suspects, including the driver. The victim, accompanied by her sister and brother-in-law, had known the driver who rented the vehicle.

Major revelations came when the girl, after escaping captivity, narrated the ordeal to her mother. Initially hesitant to report due to societal image concerns, the family eventually pursued legal action, leading to the arrest of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)