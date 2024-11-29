Left Menu

Horrific Crime in Ambulance Shocks Madhya Pradesh

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a moving ambulance in Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh. Two of the four accused, including the driver, have been arrested. The event occurred on November 22, and it took three days for the victim and her mother to report the case to the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mauganj | Updated: 29-11-2024 08:42 IST
In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was reportedly raped inside a moving ambulance in Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh. The ambulance was part of the '108' emergency service.

According to Deputy Inspector General Saket Pandey, the alleged crime took place on November 22, involving two arrested suspects, including the driver. The victim, accompanied by her sister and brother-in-law, had known the driver who rented the vehicle.

Major revelations came when the girl, after escaping captivity, narrated the ordeal to her mother. Initially hesitant to report due to societal image concerns, the family eventually pursued legal action, leading to the arrest of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

