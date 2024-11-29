Key Diplomatic Visit: Russian Defence Minister in North Korea

On Friday, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov made an official visit to North Korea, as reported by several news agencies citing the defence ministry.

During his visit, Belousov is scheduled to conduct bilateral discussions with North Korea's military and military-political leadership. This highlights the strategic engagement between the two nations.

The visit emphasizes the ongoing diplomatic and military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, marking a significant step in their bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)