Modi and Shah Set to Boost National Security at Odisha Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha to attend the All India DGP/IGP Conference, focusing on enhancing India's internal security. The event includes discussions on national security challenges and innovative ideas to improve public safety and policing strategies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Odisha this weekend to participate in the All India DGP/IGP Conference. Focused on strengthening the nation's internal security framework, the conference will cover a range of crucial topics.

Senior police officers from across the country will collaborate on addressing internal security concerns, with themes such as Counter Terrorism and Coastal Security taking center stage. The event, facilitated by the government, will also feature interactive sessions, aimed at enhancing policing strategies in India.

The Prime Minister's itinerary in Bhubaneswar includes a packed schedule with engagements ranging from party meetings to addressing the state's growth initiatives. This comprehensive conference is part of an initiative to hold the event in various locations across the nation since 2014.

