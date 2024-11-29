Delhi School's Bomb Scare Declared Hoax

A private school in Delhi's Rohini faced panic on Friday after receiving a bomb threat via email, just a day following a low-intensity explosion in Prashant Vihar that injured one person, officials reported.

Authorities, including the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), police, bomb disposal, and dog squads, promptly arrived at the scene after being alerted at 10.57 am. An exhaustive search of the school premises revealed no suspicious items, confirming the threat as a hoax.

Despite the false alarm, police have launched an investigation into the email's origin, determined to ensure safety and prevent future threats of this nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)